Jack Jeanne Game Gets New Novel in November

This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine announced on Thursday that the Jack Jeanne game, Broccoli's collaboration project with Tokyo Ghoul manga creator Sui Ishida , will have a new novel spinoff by Shin Towada . Ishida is drawing new illustrations for this novel shipping on November 17.

Towada already previously penned the Jack Jeanne -Kageki- (Jack Jeanne -Summer Theater-, seen right) spinoff novel, which shipped in April 2021. Ishida also illustrated the novel, which contains a story not depicted in the game.

Aksys Games will release the game on the Switch in English in 2023. The company describes the game:

Kisa is about to give up her dream of becoming an actor when she is given the opportunity to attend the prestigious All Boys Drama School that she has always admired. She is granted admission with two conditions: be chosen as the lead in the final performance and hide her identity as a girl! Competition at the school is fierce and the rivalry is real! Will Kisa be able to forge powerful bonds with her all-male classmates while competing against them? Will she be cast in the lead role in the final performance at the end of the year all while keeping her secret?

The game launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan in March 2021 after two delays.

The game has both visual novel and rhythm game elements, and centers on the theater and a drama school setting. Broccoli stated the game has "20 novels" worth of story. The game's main scenario is fully voiced.

Ishida is credited with the original work and character designs, and he also worked on the world design, in-game illustrations, and insert song lyrics for the game. Shin Towada ( Tokyo Ghoul novel series) penned the game's scenario alongside Ishida. Akira Kosemura composed the music. Lownine is credited for concept art, while Seishiro is credited for choreography. Broccoli developed the game in collaboration with Happinet.