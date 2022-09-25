Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! Game Announced for Smartphones

The closing ceremony for the " Love Live! School Idol Festival Series Fan Appreciation Festival 2022" announced the Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! game for iOS and Android devices on Sunday.





In the latest game, users can play every song in the franchise so far. Its story will feature the four groups μ's, Aqours, Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, and Liella! from the franchise . Fans can vote for the themes of the outfits on the cards in the game.

The first Love Live! School Idol Festival game launched on smartphones in Japan in 2013, and then launched overseas in 2014. It has since spawned the Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ arcade game in 2016, and the arcade game in turn was ported to the PlayStation 4 console in 2021.

Source: Gamer.ne.jp via Hachima Kikō