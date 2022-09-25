Me & Roboco Anime Shorts Reveal Staff, December 4 Premiere

Each episode to be 5 minutes long

This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the television anime based on Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga will premiere on December 4 at 24:30 (effectively December 5 at 12:30 a.m.) on TV Tokyo and its affiliate channels. Each episode will be five minutes long.

The magazine also revealed the show's staff. Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) is directing the anime at Studio Gallop . Michihiro Sato is the assistant director, and Sayuri Ooba is overseeing the series scripts. Yūko Ebara is designing the characters, Yoshihiro Sato is designing the props, and Manami Koyama is the art director. Additional staff includes Ayami Minowa as the color key designer, Rena Tanimoto as the director of photography, Masafumi Kajino as the editor, and Kazuya Tanaka as the sound director.

The issue also revealed a visual for the series (ANN will update this article with the visual once it is available online).

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2020. Shueisha published the seventh volume on March 4 and will publish the eighth volume on June 3.



Update: Key visual added from anime's Twitter account.