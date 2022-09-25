My First Times with Suwa-san Manga Ends on October 21

Romantic comedy launched in August 2020 with English release by

The October issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Thursday that Yasuka Manuma's My First Times with Suwa-san ( Hajimete no Suwa-san ) manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on October 21.

Comikey publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Yamanaka Suguru always viewed his "first times" as challenges to overcome. But when a girl suddenly confessed to him and become his girlfriend, she introduced him to countless new challenges that he's never known about.

Manuma launched the manga in Gangan Joker in August 2020. Sqaure Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume in November 2021.