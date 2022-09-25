News
Netflix Reveals My Daemon Animated Series from Writer Hidetaka Adachi
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Netflix Tudum Japan livestream event on Sunday revealed a new animated series titled My Daemon (Boku no Daemon).
Hidetaka Adachi aka Otsuichi (Exception, Oblivion Island: Haruka and the Magic Mirror, Summer Ghost) is writing the animated series at the Thai animation studio IGLOO STUDIO. Nat Yoswatananont is directing the series.
The series takes place in the near future, after a nuclear explosion has caused the Earth to overlap with Hell for a moment, causing pollution from a dust that originated in Hell. Elementary student Kento finds a daemon named Anna in the forest, and raises Anna. The series follows the adventures of Kento and Anna as they go on a trip to save Kento's mother.
Sources: Netflix Tudum Japan livestream, Netflix Geeked's Twitter account