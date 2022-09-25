Waccha PriMagi! Game Launches New Project in November

The Pretty Series franchise 's "Pretty Live!～All for One!!!～" event announced on Saturday that the Waccha PriMagi! arcade game is launching a new project titled Waccha PriMagi! Studio in November.

The Waccha PriMagi! game's official website and Twitter account will provide more details in the future.

The game's accompanying anime is the latest television anime in TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's Pretty Series franchise . The anime premiered in October 2021, and HIDIVE is streaming the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, Spain, and Portugal. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and it will release the show on home video.

Hitsuji Tsujinaga launched the manga adaptation of the series in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine in September 2021. The magazine's October 2022 issue revealed that the manga series is nearing its climax.

The Waccha PriMagi! series continues the franchise 's conceptual motifs of song, dance, and fashion, and it also adds the theme of magic. Middle-school first-year student Matsuri Hibino loves festivals, and she dreams of one day being able to star in "PriMagi," a magic-like form of stage entertainment borne from song, dance and fashion. That day arrives when the hyper-spirited, trouble-making magician Myamu arrives from the magical realm and scouts Matsuri for PriMagi. Together, the two compete with rivals to rise to the top of PriMagi.

