Koji Yamamura's Dozens of Norths Anime Film Wins Ottawa Int'l Animation Fest Award

The Ottawa International Film Festival (OIAF) announced on Saturday that Koji Yamamura 's Dozens of Norths ( Ikuta no Kita ) anime film has won the Grand Prize for Feature Animation award this year. Atsushi Wada's "Bird in the Peninsula" ("Hantō no Tori") animated short won the Grand Prize for Short Animation and Sumito Sakakibara 's "lizuna Fair" won the award for Best Non-Narrative Short.

OIAF 2022 took place from September 21 to September 25 at multiple venues in Ottawa. Hiroyuki Mizoguchi 's Fluffy Hour: PuiPui & MuuMuu “Selfish GyuGyu” anime film competed in the Young Audiences Category for ages three and up, and Mari Miyazawa's Konigiri-Kun Parasol anime film competed in the Young Audiences Category for ages seven and up. The festival also screened several titles in its Animated Series competition but no Japanese works screened in the category.

Dozens of Norths won the Excellence Award at the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in March. The film won the Contrechamp award at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. Koji Yamamura 's "Kojiki Hyuga hen" (The Hyuga Episode of Kojiki) short competed in OIAF in 2013.

Atsushi Wada, France's Miyu Productions, and Japan's New Deer's "Bird in the Peninsula" short premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 11 and won a special mention from the International Short Film Jury.

