'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime's 3rd Season Previewed in Promo Video

New season debuts on October 8

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun ) manga began streaming a promotional video on Monday for the show's third season. The video previews FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE 's opening theme song "Girigiri Ride it Out" (On the Edge Ride it Out).

New cast members include:

The third season will debut on October 8. The season will center on Iruma competing with classmates to gather ingredients in a demonic jungle, all to prepare for an upcoming harvest festival.

The third season includes returning main staff members. Makoto Moriwaki is returning to direct the third season at Bandai Namco Pictures , with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu once again in charge of series composition. Yumiko Hara is the new character designer. Akimitsu Honma is once again composing the music.

Pop house unit Wednesday Campanella will perform the ending theme song "Nabe Bugyо̄" (Hotpot Boss).

The first anime premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub. The second season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and debuted an English dub in June 2021.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.