Fuuto PI Manga Gets Stage Play This Winter

Stage play runs from December 2022 to January 2023

Toei announced on Monday that the Fūto Tantei manga is getting a stage play adaptation. Fūto Tantei The STAGE will run in Tokyo and Osaka from the end of December 2022 through January 2023.

The play's initial cast members includeas Shotaro Hidari, andas Philip (both pictured above).

Nobuhiro Mōri is directing the stage play and is writing the script alongside Shunto Nishi, with original manga author Riku Sanjō supervising the script. Kotaro Nakagawa and Shuhei Naruse — who composed the music for the live-action Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series and FUUTO PI anime — are composing the music for the stage play. Toei producer Hideaki Tsukada is the stage play's executive producer.

The Fūto Tantei manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W series. Sanjō, a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017.

Toei describes the manga:

FUUTO is under the protection of Shotaro and Philip,

But bizarre incidents continue to occur frequently on the far side of the city.

Tokime, a mysterious beauty, appears and a new evil casts its shadow over the windy city.

It's the beginning of a new battle for Kamen Rider W.

The FUUTO PI anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on August 8, but it streamed first on the U-NEXT service on August 1 at midnight. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in "North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS."

The anime project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise .

The Kamen Rider W series aired from September 2009 to August 2010 as the 11th Kamen Rider show in Japan's Heisei era. The show starred Renn Kiriyama as Shotaro Hidari and Masaki Suda as his buddy Philip.

