'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Anime Film Crosses $86,000 at U.S. Box Office

Film earned US$86,610 in 416 theaters from September 14-22

Box Office Mojo lists that Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's original anime film Goodbye, Don Glees! has earned US$86,610 in theaters in the United States. The film screened in about 416 theaters from September 14 to September 22.

The film will screened in Japanese with English subtitles on September 14 and 20, and screened with an English dub on September 18 across theaters in the United States.

Goodbye, Don Glees! opened in Japan on February 18. The film also screened at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which ran from June 13-18 in France. Montreal's 26th Fantasia International Film Festival hosted the Canadian premiere. The festival took place from July 14 - August 3. GKIDS is distributing the film in North America.

Ayano Okamoto was the art director of the film, while Eiko Tsunadō and Akihiro Hirasawa were credited for art setting. Saho Yamane collaborated on the art board production. Harue Ono was the color key artist. Yūki Kawashita was the compositing director of photography. Shigenori Hirozumi and Kana Imagaki were the 3D directors. Kashiko Kimura was the editor. Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( No Game, No Life Zero , A Place Further Than the Universe , Revue Starlight ) composed the music. Jin Aketagawa was the audio director, while Tsutomu Ueno handled the sound effects.

Ishizuka ( A Place Further Than the Universe , No Game, No Life Zero , The Pet Girl of Sakurasou ) directed the anime and penned the script, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( A Place Further Than the Universe , Hunter × Hunter , Trigun ) designed the characters. Kadokawa is distributing the film.

Source: Box Office Mojo