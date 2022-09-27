Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side D.H & B.A.T Manga Launches New Series

This year's October issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge announced on September 15 a new manga in the Hypnosis Mic franchise titled Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side D.H & B.A.T+ (Plus) . The manga will launch in the magazine's November issue, which will ship on October 17.

With a teaser tagline that says, "The legend continues," the series will center on the Osaka Division Dotsuitare Hompo and Nagoya Division Bad Ass Temple. Evil Line Records (a sub-label of King Records ) is credited for the original work. Calamarium is drawing the manga and Yūichirō Momose is writing the scenario.

Kikō Aiba's Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- side D.H & B.A.T manga ran in 2020-2021 and had five compiled volumes.

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018.

The franchise inspired a television anime titled Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima . The anime was originally slated to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed to October 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.