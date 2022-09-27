Keiko Iwashita Launches New Romance Manga in October

Museru Kurai no Ai wo Ageru centers on opposites-attract relationship between musician, aspiring designer

The November issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Saturday that manga creator Keiko Iwashita will launch a new manga titled Museru Kurai no Ai wo Ageru (I'll Give You Enough Love to Choke On) in the magazine's December issue in October. Iwashita posted a visual for the manga on her Twitter account.

The romance manga centers on the relationship between a unique musician and an aspiring designer with completely opposite personalities. The story begins when they meet at a ramen shop, and the girl finds the guy to have a bad personality, but later encounters him while he is performing.

Iwashita launched the Living-Room Matsunaga-san ( Living no Matsunaga-san ) manga in Dessert in December 2016, and ended it in July 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 11th and final volume in August 2021.

Kodansha USA Publishing began publishing the manga digitally in December 2017. The company is also publishing the manga in print. Kodansha USA published the manga's 11th volume on July 19.