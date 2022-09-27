King of Fighters XV Game's Video Reveals Team Samurai DLC

Haohmaru, Nakoruru, Darli Dagger debut on October 4

SNK began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for its The King of Fighters XV game, and it reveals the fourth DLC team, Team Samurai. The characters include Haohmaru (voiced by Daiki Nakamura ), Nakoruru (voiced by Mai Nakahara ), and Darli Dagger (voiced by Yū Kobayashi ) from SNK 's Samurai Shodown . Team Samurai will debut on October 4.

SNK released the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store in February.

SNK delayed the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the development schedule. The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

The base game features 39 playable fighters, including all characters from previous games.

The game's initial roster includes: Shun'Ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Iori, Joe Higashi, Kyo, Chizuru, Leona Heidern, Mai Shiranui, Andy Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Terry Bogard, Yashiro Nanakase, King, Shermie, Chris, Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Ralf, Clark, Blue Mary, Luong, Vanessa, Ramon, King of Dinosaurs, Athena Asamiya, Antonov, Ash Crimson, Kukri, Isla, K', Heidern, Dolores, Whip, Ángel, Krohnen, Maxima, Kula Diamond, and Elisabeth Blanctorche.

The game is also getting four new teams of three DLC characters each. Team Garou debuted as DLC in March, and the team included Rock Howard, Gato, and B. Jenet. Team South Town launched on May 17, and the team includes Geese Howard, Billy Kane, and Ryuji Yamazaki. Team Awakened Orochi debuted on August 8, and the team includes Orochi Yashiro, Orochi Shermie, and Orochi Chris. Omega Rugal debuted as a free DLC character on April 14.

The game got an anime short by animator and director Masami Obari ( Fatal Fury ).

SNK released The King of Fighters XIV , the latest installment in the franchise , for PS4 in August 2016. SNK then released the game for PC via Steam in June 2017.

The series is inspiring a Chinese-animated CG film titled The King of Fighters: Awaken that will debut simultaneously worldwide in 2022.