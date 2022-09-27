Yūichi Hasegawa Launches New Crossbone Gundam Manga About Karras

Manga launches on October 26

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Yūichi Hasegawa will launch a new manga in his Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam series titled Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam Karras in the magazine's next issue on October 26. The manga will focus on the titular character Karras, an agent of the Jupiter Empire. The official Twitter account for the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam series posted an image previewing the manga.

The magazine's preview hints at other future manga focusing on other characters in the series, naming the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam Karras manga as the "first manga."

Hasegawa recently ended the Kidō Senshi Crossbone Gundam X-11 manga on June 24. Hasegawa launched the manga in Gundam Ace in June 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on February 25. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped on Monday.

Hasegawa launched Kidō Senshi Cross Born Gundam Dust in Monthly Gundam Ace in July 2016. Then the most recent installment in the long-running Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam series, it changes the "bone" in the previous titles to "born." The manga is set in the previously undepicted timeframe of UC 0169. Kadokawa published the manga's 13th and final volume in March 2021.

Hasegawa launched the original Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam manga in the inaugural issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 1994, and ended it in 1997. That series served as a direct sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam F91 anime film.

Hasegawa ran the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart manga short stories in Gundam Ace from 2003 to 2004, followed by the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel Seven manga in Gundam Ace from 2006 to 2007. Hasegawa launched Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Ghost in Gundam Ace in 2012 and ended it in 2016.