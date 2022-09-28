EA, Koei Tecmo Announce Wild Hearts Hunting Game

Game launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on February 17

Electronic Arts (EA) and KOEI Tecmo announced on Wednesday a new game titled Wild Hearts . KOEI Tecmo 's Omega Force studio will develop the hunting game set in "fantasy feudal Japan," and EA will publish the game under its EA Originals label. The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store on February 17, 2023.

The game will get an extended trailer on October 5.

The hunting adventure game will feature crafting mechanics. The story takes place in Azuma, a world inspired by feudal Japan. Players will battle Kemono, giant nature-infused beasts, with the help of Karakuri, mechanisms from a lost, ancient technology. After fighting the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers a life-sustaining technology and must restore balance across the region.

There will be co-op play, "pack hunting," for up to two additional players. The game will feature crossplay across all platforms. Ther ewill also be special missions. two friends thanks to the game's co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. The game will feature English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish voiceovers.

EA and KOEI Tecmo announced their partnership earlier this month.

Omega Force is known for its Warriors/Musou series of games, such as Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors . KOEI Tecmo Games and Omega Force's Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires ) game launched in Japan last December. The company launched the game in North America and Europe in February.

EA is known for its trademarked game franchises such as The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, APEX Legends, Need for Speed, Titanfall , and Plants vs. Zombies .

Source: Press release