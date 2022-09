Mob Psycho 100 Anime Season 3's Trailer Highlights Mob, Reigen, Dimple

Trailer also teases Mob's plan to confess to childhood crush Tsubomi

Warner Bros. Japan began streaming the full trailer for Mob Psycho 100 III , the third season of the television anime of ONE 's Mob Psycho 100 manga, on Wednesday. The clips in the trailer highlight Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, Arataka Reigen, Dimple (Ekubo), and most of the cast from the new season. The trailer also teases about Mob's plan to confess to his childhood crush Tsubomi and features the opening theme song "1" by MOB CHOIR .

Warner Bros. Japan describes the new season's story:

MOB is busy with school life and a part-time job as an exorcist.

Meanwhile, Reigen and Serizawa, the newest staff member, are busy with the strange requests that keep coming in to the Spirit and Such Consultation Office.

Meanwhile, a giant broccoli tree towering in the center of town is now worshipped as a "divine tree" and attracts the people of the town.

As EKUBO disappears from the MOB's sight once again, the psycho helmet cult is gaining new momentum.

Sensing danger in the city, the MOB heads for Broccoli. What is really going on inside the sacred tree......!?

"One and Only One"

Friendship, love, and about himself ; MOB's youth explodes in this third installment of the series!



The anime will premiere on October 5 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji and on October 7 on Cartoon Network in Japan.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub as it airs in Japan. The first two episodes screened during the Crunchyroll Expo convention last month.

Crunchyroll is recasting the characters in the anime's third season. A spokesperson for Crunchyroll said the choice was made to record the simuldub for Mob Psycho 100 III at the company's Dallas production studio and in order to "accomplish this seamlessly per our production and casting guidelines, we will need to recast some roles." Bang Zoom! Entertainment produced the dubs for the previous two seasons of Mob Psycho 100 . The majority of the dub actors in the previous two seasons are not based in Texas.

Voice actor Kyle McCarley revealed in a video on Tuesday that he may not return as the anime's protagonist Mob because Crunchyroll is not complying with his request that the company meet with Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union representatives to negotiate a potential contract on future productions.

Setsuo Ito , Takahiro Sakurai , Akio Ohtsuka , Miyu Irino , and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka are all reprising their roles as Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, Arataka Reigen, Ekubo, Ritsu Kageyama, and Teruki Hanazawa, respectively.

Other returning cast members include:

The anime's previous director Yuzuru Tachikawa is now credited as executive director, with Takahiro Hasui ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sk8 the Infinity episode director) as the new director. Hiroshi Seko returns for series composition. Yoshimichi Kameda , Kazuhiro Wakabayashi , and Kenji Kawai all also return as character designer, sound director, and music composer, respectively. Ryō Kōno returns as art director from the previous seasons, as does Shihoko Nakayama for color design, Mayuku Furumoto as director of photography, and Kiyoshi Hirose as editor.

MOB CHOIR return to perform the anime's opening theme song "1" and ending theme song "Cobalt."

The original manga creator ONE ( One-Punch Man ) launched the Mob Psycho 100 series on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday service in 2012 and later on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2014. He ended the series in December 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2018. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga and the Mob Psycho 100: Reigen spinoff manga in English.

The first season of the anime premiered in Japan in July 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. Funimation streamed English dubs for the anime and released both series on home video. The first series aired on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block starting in October 2018.

The Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic event anime debuted in March 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime. Crunchyroll and Funimation later streamed the anime with a dub .

The manga has also inspired a live-action series that premiered on Netflix in Japan in January 2018 and outside Japan in May 2018.

The manga's first stage play ran in January 2018, and the second stage play ran in September 2018. A third stage play ran in August 2021.