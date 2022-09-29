Anime Frontier Event Hosts Evangelion Singer Yoko Takahashi

Takahashi to perform on December 4 at Texas convention

Staff for the Anime Frontier event announced on Thursday that singer Yoko Takahashi ( Neon Genesis Evangelion ) will perform at the convention on December 4 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom for the "Texas Impact" concert. She will also have a panel and autograph signing at the event.

General admission to the concert is free with an Anime Frontier badge. There will also be paid VIP tickets that include closer seating and a pre-signed poster.

Takahashi performed the opening theme song "Cruel Angel's Thesis" and one of the "Fly to the Moon" ending theme songs for the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series, as well as "Soul's Refrain," the theme song of Evangelion: Death and Rebirth . Takahashi has also performed theme songs for CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon , Pumpkin Scissors , Shakugan no Shana , Ah! My Goddess , This Ugly Yet Beautiful World , and Aquarian Age the Movie .

The Anime Frontier event will take place from December 2-4 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rock band FLOW will perform at the convention on December 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom.

