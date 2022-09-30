Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 Anime Streams Creditless Opening Theme Song

1st episode preview video streamed ahead of Saturday premiere

Kadokawa began streaming on Friday the creditless opening theme song and a preview of the first episode of the television anime of Take's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga. Kano and Uzaki-chan (as voiced by her voice actress Naomi Ōzora ) are returning to perform the new opening theme song "Ichigro Ichie Celebration" (Once-in-a-Lifetime Celebration).

Opening Theme Song

Preview of First Episode

A CD with both the opening and ending theme songs will launch on November 30.

The anime will premiere on Saturday on AT-X and ABC TV, on Sunday on Tokyo MX , and Monday on TV Aichi and BS11 . d Anime Store will stream the anime in Japan from Saturday.

The second season's title is Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ω ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ω ), with "ω" pronounced as "double."

The virtual YouTuber singing unit MKLNtic will perform the ending theme song "Happy Life."

One of the first season's episode directors, Shin'ichi Fukumoto , is now the second season's assistant director. In the new season, Masahiko Suzuki and Shinpei Koikawa are joining Manabu Kurihara as chief animation directors. Satoshi Ōkubo is both the new art director and art setting artist. Haruko Nobori and Yūsuke Yamamoto are the new color key artist and compositing director of photography, respectively. INCS toenter Co.,ltd. is joined by zuvo. on sound production. Satoshi Igarashi is now collaborating with Tatsuya Yano , Yuri Morita , and Naoki Tani ( HANO ) on music.

The first season premiered in Japan in July 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Kazuya Miura ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up , DRAMAtical Murder ) directed the the first anime season at ENGI ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ). Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan , Survival Game Club! ) oversaw the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) designed the characters.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana–his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman–has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp# brand.

Images ©2022 丈／ KADOKAWA ／宇崎ちゃん2製作委員会

Source: Press release