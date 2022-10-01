My Love Story!! Manga Duo Reunite for New 2-Chapter Manga

The November issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creators Kazune Kawahara and Aruko are reuniting to launch a new two-chapter manga titled Uso ka Makoto ka Yume ka Koi (Is This Love a Lie, the Truth, or a Dream?) in the magazine's next issue on October 28.

The manga centers on Minori, a girl who doesn't want to be fooled by her seemingly jovial boss Kasuga, whom she thinks she won't get along with.

Kawahara and Aruko previously worked on the My Love Story!! ( Ore Monogatari!! ) manga. They debuted the original 100-page version of the romantic comedy shōjo manga series in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret Sister magazine in October 2011, and the manga then returned in Bessatsu Margaret as a serialized work. The manga ended in July 2016. Viz Media published all 13 volumes of the manga in North America.

A television anime adaptation debuted in April 2015, and a live-action film adaptation opened in October 2015. Sentai Filmworks released the anime series on home video with an English dub.

Viz Media also released Kawahara's High School Debut manga in North America. Kawahara's High School Debut , Aozora Yell , and Sensei! manga each inspired live-action film adaptations that opened in Japan in April 2011, August 2016, and October 2017, respectively.

Aruko and Wataru Hinekure launched the My Love Mix-Up! ( Kieta Hatsukoi ) manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in June 2019, and ended it on June 13. Shueisha released the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume on July 25. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English and it published the fourth volume on July 5. The manga inspired a live-action series that premiered in Japan in October 2021. Viki streamed the series in English in December 2021.