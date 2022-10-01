Shin Yamamoto's Sekai wa Are de Dekiteiru Manga Ends

Manga's 3rd volume releases on October 27

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dengeki Maoh magazine published the final chapter on Tuesday of Shin Yamamoto 's Sekai wa Are de Dekiteiru (The World is Made Out of That) manga.

Yamamoto launched the manga in Monthly Dengeki Maoh in May 2021. The magazine describes the manga as an "imagined space battle action" story, which centers on the Nakata brothers. The brothers try to break free from their miserable life by using a game app called "6," where they earn money by fighting monsters in real life. But the game app has a dark secret.

Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled volume in Japan in October 2021, and will publish the third compiled volume on October 27.

Yamamoto previously drew the Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying ( Sekiro Gaiden: Shinazu Hanbei ) manga spinoff of FromSoftware 's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game. Yamamoto published the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website, and the series had one volume. Yen Press published the manga in English.

Yamamoto also previously drew the Monster Hunter: Flash Hunter ( Monster Hunter: Senkō no Kariudo ) manga inspired by CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter game series. Viz Media published all 10 volumes of the manga in English.