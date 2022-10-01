Utako Yukihiro's Kare ni Irai Shite wa Ikemasen Manga's 2nd Part Starts in November

The November issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero Sum magazine published on Wednesday the prologue for the second part of Utako Yukihiro 's Kare ni Irai Shite wa Ikemasen (You Should Not Ask Him) manga. The second part's main story will start in the magazine's February issue, which will ship in late November.

The manga debuted in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero Sum magazine in March 2018. Yukihiro revealed on Twitter in July 2021 that the manga will end its first part with the seventh compiled book volume (pictured right), which shipped in Japan on June 23.

The manga centers on Kizuna and Maya, two partners who run an unlicensed detective agency that takes work that other detective agencies refuse.

Yukihiro is the artist of the Devils and Realist manga, which inspired a television anime in 2013. She is also the artist for the Uta no Prince-sama manga, and drew the original character designs for the B-PROJECT franchise . The franchise inspired a television anime in 2016, and a new anime in January 2019. Yukihiro provided the original character designs for the BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie anime, and is also the illustrator for the The case files of Jeweler Richard light novel series, which inspired an anime in January 2020.

