NYCC Hosts Goro Taniguchi for One Piece Film Red Panel; Ultraman Manga Creators Eiichi Shimizu, Tomohiro Shimoguchi

The staff of New York Comic Con announced on its website that the event will host One Piece Film Red anime director Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) at the " Toei Animation & Crunchyroll Presents: One Piece Film Red Panel" on October 8 at 10:45 a.m. EDT.

The convention will also host Ultraman manga creators Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi at " VIZ Official Panel Featuring ULTRAMAN " on October 7 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

The " Toei Animation & Crunchyroll Presents: One Piece Film Red Panel" will also host Hiroaki Shibata and Shinji Shimizu , producers on the film. Voice actors Chris Sabat , Colleen Clinkenbeard , Ian Sinclair , Luci Christian , and Sonny Strait as well as Crunchyroll 's Kyle Cardine will also be part of the panel.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6, and has become the the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan. The movie is also currently the #11 all-time highest-earning film in Japan.

Crunchyroll will release the film in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. In addition, Crunchyroll Expo Australia hosted the subtitled premiere on September 16, and will host the North American premiere in New York on October 6 (which is also the first day of New York Comic Con).

New York Comic Con will take place on October 6-9 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Source: New York Comic Con's website (link 2)