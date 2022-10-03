Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime's English Dub Features Returning Cast

Viz Media revealed on Twitter on Friday some of the returning English dub cast members who will return for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War , the television anime based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga. The cast includes:

The anime will run for four cours (quarter of a year) with breaks in between. The show will premiere on October 10 at 24:00 (effectively, October 11 at midnight) on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

Viz Media will hold the anime's North American premiere at New York Comic Con on October 8. NYCC noted that the premiere event will be ahead of a " simulcast " of the anime.

The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Tomohisa Taguchi ( Twin Star Exorcists , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Akudama Drive ) is replacing Noriyuki Abe to direct the anime at Studio Pierrot . Masashi Kudo is returning as the character designer, and Shiro Sagisu is returning to compose the music.

Tatsuya Kitani , who performed theme and image songs for the "Bleach Ex" exhibition, is singing the opening theme song "Scar," while SennaRin is singing the ending theme song "Saihate" (The Farthest Reaches).

The show's returning Japanese cast also includes cast members who have not appeared in the anime, but are reprising their roles from the Bleach : Brave Souls game.