Laid-Back Camp Manga Takes Break Until February 2023

14th volume releases on November 10

Manga author Afro announced on Thursday on Twitter that their Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga will take a break and will resume serialization on February 3.

Additionally, Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website started adding chapters of Afro 's Mono manga series on Thursday, and will add new chapters every day. Houbunsha will also publish the three-chapter arc "Fuji Excursion" (temporary title) for Mono starting on October 28 in the Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine and on the Comic Fuz website.

The four-panel series Mono centers on three high school girls who are members of the "Cinephoto" club that focuses on photography and film studies, and one manga creator. The manga follows these four young women on their weekends together. Houbunsha will publish the third compiled book volume on October 27 in Japan.

Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) is a "slow outdoor manga" that follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Comic Fuz in 2019. Houbunsha will publish the manga's 14th compiled volume on November 10. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018, and released the 12th compiled volume on September 27.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021.

An anime film based on the manga opened on July 1.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered in January 2019.

The anime inspired several video games, and is inspiring its first smartphone game for iOS and Android devices this year.