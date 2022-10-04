Anime NYC Hosts Studio Trigger's Hiromi Wakabayashi, Shigeto Koyama, SUSHiO

Convention takes place on November 18-20 at Javits Center

The staff of Anime NYC announced on Tuesday that this year's event will host Studio Trigger staff members Hiromi Wakabayashi , Shigeto Koyama , and Sushio .

Wakabayashi worked on the Gurren Lagann and Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime at Gainax . He also worked as assistant episode director for two episodes of The [email protected] anime alongside Atsushi Nishigori and many other Gainax alumni. Wakabayashi joined Studio Trigger in 2011. He was the creative producer for Kill la Kill , wrote the script for Inferno Cop , and was credited for story cooperation for the first two Little Witch Academia films. He was scriptwriter on some episodes of Space Patrol Luluco , and also directed and storyboarded the anime's opening sequence. Wakabayashi was the creative producer for Promare

Koyama debuted with his design work on the Diebuster anime. He also provided designs for such anime as Eureka Seven , Gurren Lagann , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit , Heroman , Star Driver , Inferno Cop , Kill la Kill , Captain Earth , Gundam: Reconguista in G , Space Patrol Luluco , The Dragon Dentist , Napping Princess , DARLING in the FRANXX , and Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan . Koyama designed the character Alexis for Trigger 's SSSS.Gridman anime, and drew character designs and mechanical designs for Promare .

SUSHIO worked for Gainax before working at Studio Trigger . At Gainax , he served as a key animator for Gurren Lagann and Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt , among other titles. At Trigger , he served as the character designer and chief animation director for Kill la Kill , and the lead animator for Kiznaiver . He served as key animator for Trigger 's PROMARE anime film.

The event will also host Gundam Hathaway director Shuko Murase , Poupelle of Chimney Town creator Akihiro Nishino , Blue Reflection designer Mel Kishida , and Final Fantasy XV composer Yoko Shimomura .

This year's Anime NYC event is scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at the Javits Center.

