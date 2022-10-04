News
Crunchyroll Streams 'More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers,' The Little Lies We All Tell, KanColle: Let's Meet at Sea More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll revealed on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime for the fall 2022 anime season:
- Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break - October 8
- More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers - October 9
- The Little Lies We All Tell (4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso o Tsuku) - October 15
- Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea (KanColle: Itsuka Ano Umi de) - November 3
- All Saints Street (Chinese animated series) - November 11
- The Ancient Magus' Bride OAD 3 - December 24
The company also previously revealed that it will stream the third season of the Chinese animated series The Daily Life of the Immortal King and the fourth season of Golden Kamuy.
Crunchyroll announced most of its fall 2022 anime season schedule in September.
Source: Crunchyroll