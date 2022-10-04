×
News
Crunchyroll Streams 'More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers,' The Little Lies We All Tell, KanColle: Let's Meet at Sea More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break, The Ancient Magus' Bride OAD 3

Crunchyroll revealed on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime for the fall 2022 anime season:

The company also previously revealed that it will stream the third season of the Chinese animated series The Daily Life of the Immortal King and the fourth season of Golden Kamuy.

Crunchyroll announced most of its fall 2022 anime season schedule in September.

