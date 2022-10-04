Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa Anime Casts Junya Enoki

The staff of the Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san ( Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa ) anime announced on Tuesday that Junya Enoki will play the role of Tsutomu Hanbayashi (pictured below) in the anime's second episode.

The anime's second episode will focus on Hanzawa-san's search for a place to stay in Beika Town, and he finds out about someone offering a share house.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV channels on October 3, and premiered on BS NTV and on Netflix worldwide on October 4.

Shōta Aoi plays the titular protagonist Hanzawa-san. Inori Minase plays Hanzawa's pet Pometarō. Megumi Hayashibara and Rikiya Koyama reprise their roles as Ai Haibara and Kogorō Mōri, respectively. Akira Ishida plays Saguru Hakuba in the anime. Other returning cast members include Naoko Matsui as Sonoko Suzuki, Kenichi Ogata as Professor Agasa, Wataru Takagi as Genta Kojima, Ikue Ōtani as Mitsuhiko Tsuburaya, Yukiko Iwai as Ayumi Yoshida, Chafurin as Jūzō Megure, Kenyuu Horiuchi as Harufumi Mogi, Emi Shinohara as Ikumi Soda, and Minoru Inaba as Shukujiro Ogami.

Mayuko Kanba 's Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san is a gag manga that stars the black-silhouetted "criminal" that appears in Detective Conan chapters to represent the mystery culprits. The manga debuted in Shōnen Sunday S in May 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in Japan on September 15.

Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga also inspired a recent anime adaptation of a spinoff manga, Takahiro Arai 's Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time ). The anime premiered on April 5, and ended with its sixth episode on May 9. Netflix released the anime worldwide outside of Japan in July.

