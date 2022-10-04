Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier Manga Exceeds 4.5 Million Copies in Circulation

Manga's 11th volume releases on October 21

Manga creator Kamome Shirahama announced on Twitter on Sunday that her Witch Hat Atelier manga has exceeded 4.5 million copies (including digital copies) in circulation worldwide.

The manga's story centers on Koko, a girl who lives in a little village, and who has always dreamed of becoming a wizard. But being born without magical aptitude meant that she could never become a wizard, and could never hope to witness magic's spark. She gave up on her dream. But one day, a traveling wizard named Kiefley came to her village, and she happened to see him performing magic.

Shirahama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in July 2016. Kodansha will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on October 21. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the series in English in April 2019, and will publish the 10th compiled book volume on November 29.

An anime adaptation of the manga was announced in April.

The series was nominated for the Best Comic award at Angoulême International Comics Festival in January 2019. The manga was also nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018. The series ranked in the top 10 on the list of the best manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga ranked on American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Top Ten Great Graphic Novels for Teens list in 2020. The series won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in October 2020.