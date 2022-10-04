One Piece Film Red Tops Japan's Box Office Chart for 9th Straight Weekend

The One Piece Film Red anime stayed at #1 for a ninth straight weekend at the Japanese box office. The film earned 341,583,160 yen (about US$2.36 million) from Friday to Sunday, and sold 273,000 tickets on Saturday-Sunday. The film has sold a total of 11.69 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 16,247,220,400 yen (about US$112.2 million).

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #11 all-time highest earning film in Japan.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.



Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch (Delicious Party Precure The Movie: The Dreaming Child's Lunch), the anime film for the Delicious Party♡Precure anime, stayed at #3 in its second weekend. The film sold 110,000 tickets on Saturday-Sunday, and earned 126,326,350 yen (about US$872,000) on Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 460,000 tickets and earned a total of 544,129,090 yen (about US$3.76 million).

The film opened on September 23. Akifumi Zako ( Hugtto! Precure ) directed the film. Jin Tanaka ( Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! , Star Twinkle Precure: Hoshi no Uta ni Omoi wo Komete ) penned the script. Hitomi Matsuura ( Precure Miracle Universe ) designed the characters and was also the chief animation director. Shiho Terada returned from the television anime to compose the music. Moeha Nochimoto performed the film's theme song "Yōkoso, Okosama♡Dreamia" (Welcome to the Child's Dreamia).



Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours , the latest film in the Utano☆Princesama franchise, rose from #8 to #5 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 142,724,250 yen (about US$985,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 965,143,470 yen (about US$6.66 million).

The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. The film sold 86,500 tickets and earned 140 million yen (about US$996,400) in its first three days. The film earned about 69.61 million yen (about US$495,400) on its opening day on September 2, earning 63% more than the previous film in the franchise, Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , did on its first day when it opened in Japan in June 2019.

The film — described as part of a "new theatrical film series" — is entirely composed of concert footage of the ST☆RISH idol group. Noriyasu Agematsu was once again credited as the original creator with Broccoli . Elements Garden composed the music, and A-1 Pictures produced the film. Shochiku is distributing the film.



The HiGH&LOW The Worst X (pronounced "cross"), the sequel film to the HiGH&LOW THE WORST crossover film, fell from #6 to #9 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 35,119,620 yen (about US$242,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 730,616,170 yen (about US$5.04 million).

The film opened on September 9.

The sequel brought back cast members from the first film. EXILE HIRO produced the sequel film, and Norihisa Hiranuma returned to direct with Daisuke Ninomiya as a general director. Masaki Suzumura was the action director, and Takahito Ouchi supervised the action. Shoichiro Masumoto , Kei Watanabe, and Hiranuma wrote the screenplay.



The first two episodes of the television anime of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga fell from #3 to #5 on the mini-theater rankings for its second weekend. The anime will air on October 8 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block.

