Tactics Shinsetsu Manga to End in 2nd Volume

Manga creator Sakura Kinoshita announced on Twitter on September 22 that her and Kazuko Higashiyama 's Tactics Shinsetsu (New Theory) manga will end with its second compiled book volume, which will ship on November 18.

Kinoshita and Higashiyama launched the manga on libre inc's online pixiv magazine Kurofune in 2018, and it continued the story from their Tactics manga. The first volume shipped in March 2019.

Mag Garden published 15 compiled volumes of the original Tactics manga by Kinoshita ( The Mythical Detective LOKI ) and Higashiyama ( Shinshoku Kiss ) from 2002 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime in 2004.

The Tactics manga follows Kantaro, who has the sixth sense to see and befriend demons. He uses his power to solve supernatural mysteries with the help of a tengu he has forced into his service.

ADV Manga first published two volumes of the series in North America, and Tokyopop picked up the license and published nine volumes. JManga later published at least 11 volumes in 2012 before it shut down the following year. Manga Entertainment released the anime adaptation.