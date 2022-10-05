Kamentotsu Ends Medicom's Morris: Tsuno ga Haeta Neko no Bouken Manga

Manga launched in February 2021

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine published on Tuesday the final chapter of Kamentotsu's Morris ~Tsuno ga Haeta Neko no Bouken~ (Morris ~The Cat With the Fancy Horns' Adventure~) manga, which was based on artist and figure maker Kahori Hinata's Morris character for Medicom Toy.

The manga launched in the Young Ace magazine in February 2021.

Kamentotsu began serializing the Baby Bear's Bakery ( Koguma no Cake-ya-san ) manga on their Twitter account in November 2017, and it also began serializing on the Netlab website in December 2017. Shogakukan started releasing the manga in print in 2018, and the sixth compiled book volume shipped in October 2021. Manga publisher Denpa licensed the manga in English, and will release the second compiled book volume on February 21.