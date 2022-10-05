Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours Film Tops 1 Billion Yen

Milestone celebrated with sticker set gift for filmgoers

The staff of the Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours film announced on Wednesday that the latest film in the Utano☆Princesama franchise has earned over one billion yen (about US$6.92 million) as of its 33rd day at the Japanese box office. It has sold 629,000 tickets in that time.

To celebrate the milestone, participating theaters will hand out a special sticker set inspired by passport stamps (pictured above) to audience members during the film's sixth week in cinemas, starting on Friday.

The film opened on September 2 and has played in 128 theaters across Japan.

The film — described as part of a "new theatrical film series" — is entirely composed of concert footage of the ST☆RISH idol group. Noriyasu Agematsu was once again credited as the original creator with Broccoli . Elements Garden composed the music, and A-1 Pictures produced the film. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. The film sold 86,500 tickets and earned 140 million yen (about US$996,400) in its first three days. By the end of September, the film has earned over 770 million yen (about US$5.33 million). The film earned about 69.61 million yen (about US$495,400) on its opening day, earning 63% more than the previous film in the franchise , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , did on its first day when it opened in Japan in June 2019.

The returning cast includes:

The franchise also recently had a one-hour television anime special that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% television anime, as well as the release of the film. The special aired in Japan on July 31.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli 's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the previous four television anime seasons and the 2019 film.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web