Domestic Girlfriend's Kei Sasuga Launches New Manga on October 19

This year's 21st issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kei Sasuga will launch a new manga titled Couple Gaihi Desu!! (It's a Secret Between Couples!!) in the magazine's next issue on October 19. The manga will open with a full-color insert, and it will be Sasuga's first work in a Shueisha publication.

Sasuga launched the Domestic Girlfriend manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2014, and ended it in June 2020. Kodansha shipped the manga's 28th and final compiled book volume in August 2020.

Crunchyroll posted chapters of the Domestic Girlfriend manga in English as they debuted in Japan. Kodansha Comics also released the manga digitally, and debuted the 28th volume in English in February 2021. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for streaming and home video release, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also began streaming the anime after the first four episodes had aired. HIDIVE produced an English dub for the anime.