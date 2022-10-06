Guardy Girls Anime Film Announced for October 14 Release

Trailer reveals cast of film about aspiring super heroines

The official Twitter account of D-Key's Guardy Girls project announced an anime film with a trailer and a poster visual on Wednesday. The trailer reveals the film's cast and limited theatrical engagement starting on October 14.

SOZO Comics digitally published the Guardy Girls manga in English in three volumes in 2021. SOZO Comics describes the story:

Three amazing girls--the far-too-strong Silvia, the gun-totin', bullet-blastin' Laurie, and the scientific magical girl Fumi--have formed the Guardy Girls, a brand new team of heroes! They're faced with a rogues gallery of wacky, off-kilter villains--and fellow do-gooders, too! It's a grand way to kick off the Girls' daunting, amazing dream of a hero run!

The main cast for the movie are:

Yui Ninomiya as Silvia

Machico as Laurie

Rin Aira as Fumi

Other cast members include:

Guardy Girls creator D-Key is also the director, scriptwriter, and "character developer" for the anime film at Kachidoki Studio . Dax Production is producing the sound with sound director Masakatsu Oomuro . JUVENILE and Hiroto Sasaki are producing the music.

The three main characters' voice actresses perform the film's theme song, "Guardy Girls' Theme."

The movie will play at the Cine Libre Ikebukuro and Theatre Shinjuku in Tokyo.

Sources: Guardy Girls official Twitter account, Comic Natalie