Hoshikuzu Telepath Manga Gets TV Anime

Rasuko Ōkuma debuted manga about shy girl, alien in 2019

The official Twitter account for Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine announced on Friday that Rasuko Ōkuma's Hoshikuzu Telepath (Stardust Telepath) manga is getting a television anime.

The 4-panel manga debuted in Manga Time Kirara in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2021, and it will publish the third volume on October 27.

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is an alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead together with them.

The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.

