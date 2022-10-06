Oni: Thunder God's Tale Animated Show's Trailer Streamed

Netflix began streaming a trailer for California-based studio Tonko House 's Oni: Thunder God's Tale CGI animated series on Thursday.

The four-episode series will debut on October 21. The Animation Is Film Festival will host the theatrical world premiere of the series on October 22.

Oni: Thunder God's Tale will star: Momona Tamada, Archie Yates, Craig Robinson, Tantoo Cardinal, Brittany Ishibashi, Omar Miller, Anna Akana, Charlet Takahashi Chung, Miyuki Sawashiro , Yuki Matsuzaki, Seth Carr, Robert Kondo , and George Takei .

Netflix describes the series:

In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to fight to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching threat of the gods' mysterious enemies, the “Oni”?

Mari Okada ( Toradora! , A Lull in the Sea , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Kiznaiver , Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan ) is writing the series.

Daisuke "Dice" Tsutsumi ( Hayao Miyazaki 's nephew-in-law) is the project's creator and showrunnner. Robert Kondo is an executive producer alongside Kane Lee and Tsutsumi. Sara K. Sampson is also a producer on the series, and is also a co-executive producer alongside Megan Bartel .

Tonko House is producing the series with Japanese visual effects studio Megalis VFX as well as CG studios Marza and Anima .

Source: Email correspondence