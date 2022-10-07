Madoka Kitaji's This Vampire Won't Give Up! Manga Ends on November 4

The 54th issue of Kodansha 's Comic Tint digital manga magazine revealed on Friday that Madoka Kitaji 's This Vampire Won't Give Up! ( Vampire-sama ga Akiramenai! ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on November 4.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Minami has awful luck with men—she falls for their looks only to find that they're the worst of the worst. So when she finds out that her next work assignment involves a good-looking, rude-off-the-bat man, she feels just fine about kissing any feelings for him goodbye...that is, until she finds out he's the son of the author of her favorite childhood picture book series, Bride of the Vampire. But the rude son soon changes his tune, and Minami doesn't have long before she discovers the secret his gorgeous lips hide...

Kitaji launched the manga in Comic Tint in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 20. Kodansha USA Publishing published the third volume digitally in English on August 16.

