Yuiji Aniya Launches New Manga on November 1

Manga is titled Tensei Yūsha wa Joshikōsei!?

The November issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on September 30 that Yuiji Aniya will launch a new manga titled Tensei Yūsha wa Joshikōsei!? ~Maō no Dekiai ni Komattemasu~ (The Reincarnated Hero is a High School Girl?! ~Hassled by the Dark Lord's Suffocating Love~) in the magazine's next issue on November 1.

The manga centers on a hero who keeps losing to the dark lord, but one time the hero reincarnates as a high school girl, and the dark lord reincarnates as a high school boy.

Digital Manga Publishing previously released Aniya's Men of Tattoos manga in 2011, and the A Convenient Man manga in 2013. JManga published Aniya's DROPS manga in 2012. Viz Media released Aniya's Perfect Training manga in 2013.