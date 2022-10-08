Discotek Licenses Saiyuki Reload: Burial OVA, Lupin the Third: Farewell to Nostradamus Anime Film

Discotek Media announced on Friday that it has licensed the Saiyuki Reload: Burial OVA and the Lupin III: Farewell to Nostradamus anime film.

Saiyuki Reload: Burial will release on Blu-ray Disc on December 27. Discotek describes the three-episode series:

Before the journey began... The quartet were four young men with separate lives and different problems before they came together on a journey to the west. A young Genjyo Sanzo travels as a vagabond before he heads to a temple to begin the tale of destiny. Then, Son Goku is released from his prison and must learn the ways of life with Sanzo. Gojyo and Hakkai, were reformed and attempting to live out a newly peaceful life until the past of one comes back to drag both into trouble. And before any of it, the story of Ukoku, who haunts the four, and is inexorably linked to their story. This complete OVA collection includes all 3 episodes in 1080p high definition! With the original Japanese language and English subtitles!

The release will feature Japanese audio and English subtitles. Koichi Ohata directed the OVA , which released in 2007-2008. Discotek 's release will be the first release on home video in North America.



Lupin III: Farewell to Nostradamus will release on Blu-ray Disc on December 27. The release will include Japanese audio and English subtitles, as well as Funimation 's English dub in both 5.1 and 2.0.

Discotek describes the film:

Lupin and Jigen smuggle their latest haul—a large Rio diamond—inside a plush doll. Not only do they immediately lose it to a spoiled rich kid named Julia, but their plane is hijacked by terrorists who kidnap the girl! Turns out she's the only child of the presidential-hopeful billionaire, Douglas. His city-sized tower—the Earth Building—has a high-tech vault on the top floor, and Julia is the only key! When the gang learns a wealthy buyer is offering Fujiko 50 million dollars for the long-lost prophecies of Nostradamus inside Douglas' vault, they all work together to track down Julia and infiltrate the cutting-edge tower. But the growing Nostradamus Sect, who claim to predict modern calamities using the same lost prophecies, will not make Lupin's job easy. Can the gang escape the wrath of Douglas, outwit the Nostradamus Sect, rescue an old pro from an island prison, and defeat the villainous mercenary Chris? Do they have any hope of claiming the lost prophecies and the 50-million-dollar reward?

Toshiya Ito directed the film, which first premiered in 1995. Funimation previously released the film on DVD in 2005 and 2006.



Discotek will also release the following works on December 27: the English-dubbed version of the Digimon Adventure anime, the Project A-ko 3: Cinderella Rhapsody OVA , the Machine Robo: Battle Hackers television anime, and the live-action Female Yakuza Tale: Inquisition and Torture film.