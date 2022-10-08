Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man Manga Wins Harvey Award for Best Manga for 2nd Straight Year

The Harvey Awards, which honors outstanding work in comics and sequential art, awarded Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man (translated by Amanda Haley ) with the Best Manga award on Friday.

This is the second straight year that Chainsaw Man has won this award.

This year the manga competed against Shūzō Oshimi 's Blood on the Tracks , Muneyuki Kaneshiro 's Blue Lock , Wataru Nadatani 's Cat + Gamer , Yoshiharu Tsuge 's Red Flowers , and Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY . This is the second year in a row that the Harvey Awards has nominated SPY x FAMILY in this category.

The Harvey Awards added the Best Manga category in 2018. Kabi Nagata 's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga won the first award in this category. Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia won the award in 2019, and Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier won the award in 2020.

In previous years, manga were nominated alongside other comics in the "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" category. The last manga to win the category was Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan in 2014. One-Punch Man and Showa: A History of Japan (1953-1989) were nominated in 2016 but did not win. "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" is no longer a category.

Unlike the Eisner Awards and other awards in the North American comic book industry, The Harvey Awards are nominated and selected by the comic book professionals themselves.

Source: The Harvey Awards' Twitter account