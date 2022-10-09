Cardfight!! Vanguard Turnabout Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The November issue of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine revealed on Thursday that Naoyuki Kageyama and Akira Itō 's Cardfight!! Vanguard Turnabout manga will end in the next issue on November 8.

The manga is part of Bushiroad 's Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise. Naoyuki Kageyama is drawing the manga, and Akira Itō is drawing the storyboards. The duo launched the manga in Monthly Bushroad in August 2020. Bushiroad published the manga's third volume digitally on April 25.

The manga is an official sequel to Itō's original Cardfight!! Vanguard manga , which ran for 12 volumes from 2010-2017. Vertical released the manga in English.

Kageyama launched the Gyakuten Saiban: Sono "Shinjitsu", Igi Ari! manga series based on the Ace Attorney anime in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in March 2016, and ended it in July 2017. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume in September 2017. Kageyama launched the Gyakuten Saiban ~Sono "Shinjitsu," Igiari!~ Gyakuten Tokkyū, Kita e manga in V Jump in September 2018. The manga's one compiled volume shipped in March 2019.

Akira Itō is credited as the original creator for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise, and also drew the Yu-Gi-Oh! R manga.