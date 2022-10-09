La Corda D'Oro Daigakusei-hen Manga's 'Multiending' Arc Ends, New Arc Begins in February

"Encore Arc" portrays epilogues for "Multiending Arc"

The November issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine published the final chapter of the "Multiending Arc" of Yuki Kure 's Kin-iro no Corda Daigakusei-hen (La Corda d'Oro College Arc) manga on Wednesday. The magazine also revealed that the manga will enter an "Encore Arc" in the magazine's March 2023 issue on February 5, which will depict the epilogues of each respective ending shown in the "Multiending Arc."

The "Multiending Arc" launched in LaLa DX in June 2021. The new arc portrays four different parallel "endings" to the original La Corda d'Oro story with Kahoko ending up with each of the four male leads of the story: Tsuchiura, Shimizu, Yunoki, and Hihara.

Kure launched the Kin-iro no Corda Daigakusei-hen (La Corda d'Oro College Arc, seen right) manga in LaLa DX in December 2017. Hakusensha shipped the manga's sixth volume on April 5, which contains the Yunoki and Hihara endings for the "Multiending Arc."

Kure's first manga adaptation of KOEI 's original game ended in 2011. Viz Media published the 17-volume series in North America. Kure also drew the following manga for the franchise : Linden Hall no Aria -Kin-iro no Corda Series- (Linden Hall Aria: La Corda d'Oro Series), La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , and La Corda d'Oro 4 .

The latest major game in the series, La Corda d'Oro 4 , shipped in Japan in February 2016, and continued the story from the La Corda D'Oro 3 game. The La Corda d'Oro Octave game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and PC (via Steam ) launched in February 2019.

A new smartphone game for the franchise titled Kin-iro no Corda : Starlight Orchestra ( La Corda d'Oro Starlight Orchestra ) launched for iOS and Android in February 2021. The game inspired an ongoing manga adaptation by Hachi Yatsuhashi that launched in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2021.

The franchise inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2006, and a two-episode television special sequel, La Corda D'Oro ~secondo passo~ , aired in spring of 2009. A third anime, La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , premiered in 2014 and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all three anime and Sentai Filmworks released La Corda d'Oro and La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky in North America.