Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden Games Release for Modern Consoles, PC on January 19

Atlus announced on Saturday that it will release the remastered versions of the Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden games for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC on January 19 in both the West and in Japan. Persona 3 Portable will additionally launch on Steam on the same day (the Steam version of Persona 4 Golden released in June 2020). The releases will be available digitally only.

Atlus had announced previously that it will release the Persona 5 Royal game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Steam on October 21.

All three games will be available on Xbox Game Pass upon their launch.

Persona 5 Royal launched in Japan in October 2019 and in the West in March 2020. The original Persona 5 game released for the PS4 and PS3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017.