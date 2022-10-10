Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Game Launches in Americas on October 20

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Friday that KOEI Tecmo Games' Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher game will launch digitally in North and South America for Nintendo Switch on October 20.

The game will also ship physically and launch digitally on October 20 in Japan and in Asia with English subtitles.

The game is a spinoff of the Monster Rancher game series. The Nintendo Switch game tasks players with taking care of kaiju monsters from the Ultraman series.

Players are able to collect a variety of kaiju from the Ultraman series, and do various activities with them to raise them, including feeding, training, studying, and adventuring. Players are able to send their kaiju into tournament battles, and also fuse different kaiju for unique results, with around 200 kaiju in the game (including fusions).

KOEI Tecmo Games and LINE Corporation are also releasing a Monster Rancher smartphone game this year.

The first game in the Monster Rancher series debuted for the PlayStation console in 1997. The game tasks players with raising a variety of monsters to fight in tournaments, with players deciding how to raise the monster, which then determines how the monsters fight. A notable feature of many games in the series is the ability to generate a random monster dependent upon discs that players provide for the game to read.

Monster Rancher 2 initially debuted for PlayStation in Japan in February 1999. The game then launched in North America in August 1999 and in Europe in October 2000.

KOEI Tecmo released a port of the original Monster Rancher game in Japan for iOS and Android devices in November 2019 and for Switch in December 2019. The company released a port of Monster Rancher 2 on iOS and Android devices and for Switch in Japan in September 2020. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX , an updated version of the franchise 's first two games, launched in December 2021 for Switch and PC via Steam in Japan, and for Switch, PC via Steam , and iOS devices in the West.

Source: Press release