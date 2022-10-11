One Piece Film Red Gets Theatrical Screenings With Audio Commentaries by Creator, Director

Audio commentary screenings begin on November 5

Toei announced on Tuesday that the One Piece Film Red anime will have screenings in Japan that will include commentary tracks by original manga creator Eiichiro Oda and director Goro Taniguchi beginning on November 5. The commentary track will be delivered through the "HELLO! MOVIE" smartphone app, through which users will download the commentary track data beforehand and play as they watch the film in theaters.

Toei opened the One Piece Film Red anime in Japan on August 6. The film has sold a total of 11.69 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 16,247,220,400 yen (about US$112.2 million) as of October 2. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #11 all-time highest earning film in Japan.

Crunchyroll will release the film in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. In addition, Crunchyroll Expo Australia hosted the subtitled premiere on September 16, and it hosted the North American premiere in New York on October 6 (which was also the first day of New York Comic Con).

GKIDS , Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film Festival will host the English dub 's world premiere.

Source: Comic Natalie