Tokyo Revengers Manga Heads Toward Climax

This year's 46th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga is headed toward the climax of its final arc with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on October 19.

The manga entered its final arc in June 2021.

Wakui launched the Tokyo Revengers manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 29th compiled book volume on August 17, and it will publish the 30th volume on November 17.

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc premieres next January.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in July 2021. The film was slated to open in Japan in October 2020, but was delayed to 2021 due to the effects of the spread of COVID-19 in Japan. There will be a sequel live-action film.