Jun Fukuyama, TRD Return to Perform Theme Songs for The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime's 2nd Season

The official website for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki 's The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga announced on Thursday the theme song artists for the show's second season. Jun Fukuyama , who also voies the main character Dralc, will return to perform the new opening theme song "NEW DRAMA PARADISE." TRD, Takayuki Kondō and Daisuke Ono 's "technologic vocal unit," will return to perform the new ending theme song "Cozy Crazy PARTY!"

Fukuyama's new single for the opening will launch on January 18. TRD's single for the ending will launch on February 15.

The season will premiere in January 2023.

Ayumu Murase will play Mikazuki, a dhampir who has come to Shin-Yokohama to exterminate vampires.

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is returning to direct the anime at Madhouse . Toshi Takame is in charge of the series composition and script. Yukie Sugawara ( The Vampire Dies in No Time 's first season, Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) was originally announced to be in charge of the series' scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is returning to design the characters and is also serving as chief animation director.

The first season premiered in Japan in October 2021 and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes.

Fukuyama performed the anime's first opening theme song "DIES IN NO TIME." TRD performed the first ending theme song "Strangers."

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Fukuyama plays the easily slain, yet easily resurrected vampire Dralc, while Makoto Furukawa plays vampire hunter Ronaldo.

Manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.