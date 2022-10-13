A Turtle's Shell is a Human's Ribs Anime Film Reveals New Cast Members, Film Clip

The official website for the anime film adaptation of Satoshi Kawasaki 's A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs ( Kame no Kōra wa Abarabone ) picture book revealed a new film clip and additional cast for the movie on Thursday.

Singer and voice actor Amatsuki (pictured above, top left) voices Samesei Samezu (character bottom left), who has shark-like teeth and likes biting on things. Singer and voice actress Ayahi Takagaki (pictured above, top right) voices the movie's narration, and performs the insert song "Bone Hymn" (Hone Sanbika).

ASMIK Ace's YouTube channel also began streaming a clip from the movie showing the character Samezu singing while biting the microphone and floating mid-air.

The previously announced cast members include:

Masa Mori ( Obey Me! scriptwriter) directed the film at Type ZERO , and also penned the script alongside Shinichi Tanaka. Studio Outrigger developed the project.

The film will open in Japan on October 28.

The film screened at Anime Expo on July 3 and 4. Anime Expo 's schedule describes the film:

"Huh? A turtle's shell is actually a human's ribs?" "The reverse-bending knee of a flamingo is a human's ankle!?" The illustrated encyclopedia A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs by Satoshi Kawasaki ( SB Creative ) clearly illustrates what it would be like if the human body acquired the bodily mechanics of various animals. With its outstanding animal humans, this amazing book has gathered a lot of attention and became quite a hit in Japan! And at last, it's been made into an animated movie!

Ion Entertainment and ASMIK Ace announced the film in January.

Kawasaki published the original picture book in 2019.

