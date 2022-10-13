'I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss' TV Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, October 15 Premiere

Crunchyroll revealed the cast and Saturday premiere for the English dub of the I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss television anime on Thursday.

The dub cast includes:

Additional voices include Cory Phillips , Kristian Eros , Jacob Alexander , Nicholas Markgraf , and Bryson Baugus .

Jad Saxton is directing the English dub with Morgan Lauré as assistant director. Iam Emerson is the lead ADR engineer, and Noah Whitehead is the assistant. Natalie Van Sistine and Macy Anne Johnson are writing the English script with Emily Neves as supervisor. Dominique French is handling ADR prep.

The anime adaptation of Sarasa Nagase 's light novels premiered on Tokyo MX and MBS on October 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The cast includes:

Kumiko Habara ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. both seasons) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Kenta Ihara ( Tomodachi Game , Vinland Saga , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Momoko Makiuchi , Eri Kojima , and Yūko Ōba are the character designers. Natsumi Tabuchi , Hanae Nakamura , Miki Sakurai , Sayaka Aoki , and Kanade Sakuma are composing the music.

ACCAMER performs the ending theme song "Nomick." Rie Takahashi , who plays the main character Aileen, performs the opening theme song "Kyо̄kan Sarenakute mo Ii Janai."

Yen Press has licensed both the novels and the manga adaptation, and describes the story:

When her engagement to the prince ends unceremoniously, details of the young noblewoman Aileen's past life come rushing back and help her realize she's living inside the world of one of her favorite otome games—as the heroine's greatest rival! However, her memory has more plot holes than bad fan fiction …and the only certainty is that if she doesn't do something quick, her death is all but assured. The hero/main-love-interest can't be relied on, so why not see what the last boss has to say?

The novel series debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the novels with illustrations by Mai Murasaki in September 2017. Anko Yuzu launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace in June 2018. The third and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2019.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)