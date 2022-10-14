Akihito Yoshitomi Ends Meikyū Biyori Manga on December 13

Manga about girls in maze-like industrial city launched in 2020

The November issue of Asahi Shimbun 's Nemuki+ magazine revealed on Thursday that Akihito Yoshitomi will end his Meikyū Biyori (Labyrinth Weather) manga in the magazine's next issue on December 13 (the magazine publishes a new issue every two months).

The manga's story is about Hinata and her friends, the only people who know about a secret pool. Where they are playing, they find a suspicious attache case at the bottom of the water. The manga is a story of the maze-like, mixed-up world of youthful, lazy days. Yoshitomi launched the manga in Nemuki+ in February 2020.

Yoshitomi most recently ended his 24-ku no Hanako-san (Hanako in the 24th Ward) manga on April 19. Yoshitomi published the manga as a one-shot in Champion RED in August 2019, before launching the manga as a serialization in the magazine in January 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth volume on June 20.

Yoshitomi's Eat-Man The Main Dish manga launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in May 2014 and ended in June 2019. Kodansha published six volumes for the series.

Yoshitomi drew his original Eat-Man manga from 1996 to 2002. The story follows Bolt Crank, a man who can eat anything and reproduce it in his right hand. The original manga received anime adaptations in 1997 and 1998. Bandai Entertainment released Eat-Man `98 on DVD with an English dub , and Discotek Media released both anime on DVD with English subtitles.

ADV Manga published Yoshitomi's Ray manga, while Section23 Films released the Ray television anime and the Blue Drop anime inspired by Yoshitomi's manga of the same name. Yoshitomi also drew Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman : Breakdown , the manga adaptation of the Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman crossover anime. The one compiled volume shipped in April 2016.

Yoshitomi launched the Kyō Kara Mirai (The Future From Today) on Hero's Inc. 's Flat Heros website in October 2019, and it is still ongoing.

